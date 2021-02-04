Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | It’s no Joko, they’re having tea. Will Malema sit on Zuma’s knee?

Only Zuma and Malema know the reason for an ‘urgent’ meeting, but the EFF faithful must be very confused

Tom Eaton Columnist
04 February 2021 - 20:38

Julius Malema vowed he would never leave the ANC. Julius Malema said he would kill for Jacob Zuma. Julius Malema said Jacob Zuma is a criminal. Now Julius Malema wants to have tea with Jacob Zuma. Because it’s not flip-flipping if you never had an honest position in the first place and, to be fair, if you’re not willing to have tea with an alleged criminal how are you planning to fund your party?

This week’s bizarre Twitter exchange, in which EFF leader Malema announced he wanted to “have tea urgently” with Zuma, and in which the former president and professional Zondo-dodger responded by inviting Malema round to Nkandla for cuppa, sent EFF Twitter into paroxysms of delight. ..

