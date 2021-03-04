WILLIAM GUMEDE | Down Under deserves applause for giving big tech the up and over

Australia has provided others with the wherewithal to take on these giants, whose power should be regulated

Though Australia had to concede considerably in its admirable battle with global technology companies to make them more accountable, protect smaller, local companies and strengthen the rights of online users, SA and other countries now have a template for their attempts to strengthen public oversight of these giants.



The Australian victory is a giant one for regulating the behaviour of these businesses, which have become so big they often dictate to democratically elected governments, strangle domestic media and leave online users with little choice of alternative media platforms, undermining democracy...