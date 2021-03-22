CAROL PATON | Mantashe’s ‘power ships’ set to sail, but will they hit the rocks?

Five wind and solar projects — the cheapest form of energy — also placed successful bids in the programme and because of the high dispatchable power rule, they partnered with battery storage or LNG. This is the first criticism that energy analysts make of the risk mitigation programme.

University of Cape Town professor Anton Eberhard says the requirements incorporated in the request for proposals document were far from optimal.

“It is much more efficient and cost-effective to balance the system as a whole, rather than within individual power sources. This is the role that the system operator typically fulfils, maximising the dispatch of least-cost electricity and complementing their variability with optimal, flexible resources such as pumped storage, gas and large utility-scale batteries,” he says.

But it is with the power ships where the biggest potential problems lie. At the press conference on Thursday, department of energy officials said all projects had been given the same terms, which includes a 20-year power purchase agreement. As power ships are usually deployed as a short-term emergency solution, the length of the agreement has raised concerns. The department had not responded to a request to clarify the length of the agreement by Monday.

Energy planner at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Jarrad Wright says as an interim solution — assuming that they can be quickly brought on line — power ships can be used short term.

“Nothing is more expensive for the economy than load-shedding, so as a risk mitigation measure there is no reason not to use them. But you can’t have a risk mitigation programme that lasts 20 years. It makes no sense,” he says.

Ideally, says Eberhard, if power ships are used — already an indication that energy planning has failed — they should be used for peaking only and to avoid load-shedding. But with the load factor of 60% required by the winning bids, it appears the intention of the department is to use them far more than for balancing the system. The 20-year power purchase agreement as well as requirements around the load, could have the power ships — owned by Turkish company Karpowership — sitting on the most lucrative contracts they have ever had.

A principle of long-term energy planning, which is supposed to guide the IRP, is the least-cost solution for a reliable power system. No long-term energy planning model — be it the IRP or the CSIR’s own modelling — will come up with emergency solutions such as power ships as a least-cost option. Indeed, when they are contracted it usually means the planning and investment system has failed.

The least-cost option at this point, and demonstrated by the IRP itself, is to bring on as much solar and wind power as possible, together with peaking options such as gas and storage options, such as pumped water storage and batteries. As SA has now begun to experience load-shedding on weekends and holidays, there is a clear argument to be made for more solar and wind energy which could help replenish the dams for pumped storage schemes for producing power later during peak periods.

An optimal power system in SA, says Eberhard, would require much lower gas load factors than are implied in the power ship contracts.