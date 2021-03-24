Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Now’s our chance to heed the experts who foresee a third wave

There are uncertainties in this pandemic, but at this point we also have the benefit of hindsight and experts with foresight

24 March 2021 - 20:00

Epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim’s Covid-19 warnings over December should still be echoing in our ears. On December 9, after the matric rage superspreader events started wreaking havoc – as he predicted – he again sounded the alarm.

“My big concern is December 16 because that’s when industries and factories close. We will have hundreds of thousands of people moving, going to their homes, to their families and a lot of people heading to the sea, so that’s the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape,” he said in an appeal that largely fell on deaf ears. ..

