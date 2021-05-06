TOM EATON | Throw Survé into the Magashule mix and you get small men, big lies
Believe it or not, some South Africans ate the tripe that Ace trumped Cyril, and who better to feed them than Iqbal
06 May 2021 - 20:50
There was a kind of steampunk elegance to Ace Magashule’s backdated letter, as the Mangaung Machiavelli tried his hand at analogue time-travel, absurdly by stylishly trying to go back in time to save his future.
It was a marvel, almost literally: Magashule was clearly plagiarising the plot of the last two Marvel movies. Well, the time-travel part, at least: the producers of those blockbusters knew better than to create a final showdown in which Iron Man and Thanos throw letters at each other and yell: “You’re suspended!” “No, YOU’RE suspended!”..
