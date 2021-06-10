Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Thankfully Cyril has at last stepped in and shown who’s boss

He also needs to realise Eskom is inhibiting SA’s growth instead of powering our recovery

10 June 2021 - 20:19

It may have taken a while to come through, but when it did, it was, for energy minister Gwede Mantashe, like a staccato of a put down: Sit. Down. Mantashe!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that private power generation will increase from 1MW to 100MW as opposed to the 10MW announced by Mantashe just a few weeks ago. ..

