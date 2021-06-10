EDITORIAL | Thankfully Cyril has at last stepped in and shown who’s boss
He also needs to realise Eskom is inhibiting SA’s growth instead of powering our recovery
10 June 2021 - 20:19
It may have taken a while to come through, but when it did, it was, for energy minister Gwede Mantashe, like a staccato of a put down: Sit. Down. Mantashe!
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that private power generation will increase from 1MW to 100MW as opposed to the 10MW announced by Mantashe just a few weeks ago. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.