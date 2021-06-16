TOM EATON | For Muthambi and her ilk, there is but one god and it ain’t in heaven
Faith Muthambi’s sympathy for religious leaders’ lockdown complaints is another in a long line of ANC anomalies
16 June 2021 - 19:20
Faith Muthambi, the patron saint of unemployable cadres who somehow still have highly lucrative jobs, has hope for those who want to blur the distinction between church and state.
On Tuesday evening, religious leaders denounced the new lockdown regulations, telling a governmental portfolio committee that they unfairly target the faithful...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.