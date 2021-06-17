TOM EATON | Flip-flop Malema is back and it’s good to see he hasn’t lost his mojo
Last week he was protecting lives, this week he wants superspreaders. But hey, what’s amiss with hypocrisy?
17 June 2021 - 19:19
In these distressingly unusual times, it’s deeply reassuring to see familiar things. And they don’t get more familiar than a good, old-fashioned hypocritical about-turn from the king of the brazen flip-flop, Julius Malema.
Of course, not all of the EFF leader’s flip-flops have been quite as cynical or potentially lethal as the one he’s just performed. But still, it’s good to see the old hypocrite back at work...
