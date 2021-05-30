PIC does not have personal gripes, it invests in profitable businesses

"Just the place for a Snark! I have said it thrice: What I tell you three times is true." - The Hunting of the Snark by Lewis Carroll

Allegations have been made that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has been unfair in its dealings with companies it invests in. At the same time, the PIC is enjoined to push for a progressive and transformative agenda, and invest more than the purported current 1% in black business.



The PIC treats all investments fairly, invests for financial returns and impact in line with its clients' socioeconomic development and transformation mandates...