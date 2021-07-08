Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Who would have thought the ANC could steer us into unmapped territory?

After the mayhem of the past decade, it’s hard to believe the party pulled off, with quiet efficiency, Zuma’s arrest

Tom Eaton Columnist
08 July 2021 - 20:04

I thought it was impossible because this is not how reality works.

First, it seemed almost surreal that an ANC president might serve time before any apartheid leader did...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Proper management, accountability needed to pull SA hospitals from the brink Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Public servants’ unions need to wake up and smell the raises Opinion & Analysis
  3. SUE DE GROOT | Behold, all things are become newt: does regeneration loom for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Who would have thought the ANC could steer us into unmapped ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. This is how Zuma’s fabled tactics failed him just when he needed them most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola
Jacob Zuma leaves Nkandla homestead and in police custody

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | So help me God, Carl has not shamed the ANC’s good name Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Cyril, don’t expect sympathy while we pay for tarnished politicians Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Flip-flop Malema is back and it’s good to see he hasn’t lost his ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Ten babies or not, their three wise men get 10 out of 10 for hubris Opinion & Analysis