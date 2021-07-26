TOM EATON | Yes we do need Captain SA to shield us from the Red (Numb)Skull

The clarion call to ‘get behind’ President Ramaphosa is all very well, but what happens after he’s gone?

These days I find myself almost constantly urged to “get behind President Ramaphosa”. This strikes me as a very bad idea as he is not very large and will provide almost no cover whatsoever.



The people doing the urging, on social media and in op eds, don’t mean it that way, of course. What they mean is that I should make enthusiastic comments about the president, before I go away and vote for the DA and pray that Ramaphosa’s party doesn’t win control of my metro...