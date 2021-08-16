TOM EATON | Vax versus fiction: to beat anti-vaxxers, take the fight to them

It seems the only way to get the counterfactual corps to see, er, fact, will be to unleash symbolic leadership

Last week I met somebody sitting on a terrible secret. His partner knew, but not his friends. What would happen if they found out? He shook his head, unable even to imagine such shame.



His terrible secret? He’d been vaccinated...