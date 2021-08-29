IN YOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | NCC, do your job and stand up for vehicle-buyers: judge’s stinging ruling

After being sent from pillar to post with no action taken, a motorist is forced to turn to the courts

A judgment handed down in the Pretoria high court on Thursday reveals yet again the long and lonely road so many motorists who buy dud cars have to travel for justice.



Wilhelmina Barnado still doesn’t have justice, mind you – the judgment just compels the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to help her try to get it; in other words, to do the job it is mandated to do...