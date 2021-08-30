TOM EATON | A mushroom cloud is gathering to rain new cash on the parched ANC
Political climate change is upon us; a time for modern, sustainable corruption instead of gushing patronage
30 August 2021 - 19:42
The cycles of natural, sustainable corruption are as ancient as a silver coin rubbed smooth by the thumbs of the millennia.
Unwavering and predictable as the seasons, they have returned, year after year, century after century, perpetuating the eternal process of extraction and patronage; evaporating the sweat of the poor, drawing it up into the clouds of political hypocrisy that drift above us all, compressing it into cold, hard cash and, finally, raining it down into the already-overflowing reservoirs of the rich...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.