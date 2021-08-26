TOM EATON | I’m sorry Beyoncé, some days are diamonds, some days are stones
The flak the singer received on social media for wearing a ‘blood’ diamond was inevitable and calculated
26 August 2021 - 19:33
This week, after she was paid a fortune to wear a vast yellow diamond to promote Tiffany’s and become yet more famous, Beyoncé came in for some stinging criticism from strangers on the internet. I do hope she recovers.
According to her accusers, some of whom piped up from SA, the megastar was promoting unconscionable ostentation, as well as displaying a complete lack of historical awareness by punting a gem ripped away from Africa at gunpoint...
