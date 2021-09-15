TOM EATON | Amateurs out of tune with experts can make deadly noise
Now, more than ever, we need to hear from experts, not the tone-deaf who should sit down and shut up
15 September 2021 - 19:41
On Wednesday afternoon, the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra performed a lunchtime concert outside Groote Schuur Hospital to thank staff for their tireless work over the past 18 months. What made it extra special, however, was that not one of the members of the orchestra had ever picked up an instrument until Wednesday, while the conductor was a private equity bro who just happened to be walking past at the time.
No, wait, sorry, I’m hearing from my editor that — oh dear, no, I’ve got that quite wrong. It turns out that every member of the orchestra, including the conductor, was, in fact, a highly skilled musician with years of study and practice behind them...
