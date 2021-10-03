IN HOUR CORNER

WENDY KNOWLER | Smooth call-centre operators: why even sell ouma a second phone contract?

Sales scripts never include a closing statement that sets out the deal clearly, and the elderly are often targets of this mischief

As regular readers of this column will know, I have particularly strong feelings about the way telesales agents get people committed to cellphone contracts over the phone.



They call you out of the blue, immediately putting you on the back foot as they take control of the call...