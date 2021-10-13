TOM EATON | Parties may rue the day they ignored the female hands that feed them
In SA, where patriarchy rules, there’s seemingly no time to woo women voters, let alone retain them
13 October 2021 - 19:27
Imagine if we woke up tomorrow to discover a 10th province had been added to SA, populated entirely by women.
Now imagine 2.7-million of those women had registered to vote in next month’s local election...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.