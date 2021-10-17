Opinion & Analysis

WENDY KNOWLER | You procreate, you’re liable for school fees – simple as ABC

Even if you didn’t sign the contract with the school, if you’re a biological parent, you are jointly responsible for paying fees

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
17 October 2021 - 17:49

Ed was indignant at being chased by debt collectors for a school fee payment, given that the mother of his child had signed the contract with the school, assuming full responsibility for payment.

“The school that my daughter used to go to wants to obtain a judgment against me because the fees remained unpaid for a prolonged period of time,” he told me...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Insurers, this is how you end up with corpses at your doorstep Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Smooth call-centre operators: why even sell ouma a second phone ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. After desperate two-year search for fugitive mom, dad reunited with son News
  4. He owes you nothing, nothing at all, court tells billionaire’s ex News
  5. Victory for couple who refused sperm donor access to child he ‘fathered’ News

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | You procreate, you’re liable for school fees – simple as ABC Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Killings, thieving, factionalism: ‘Daddy, why on Earth did you ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. What we learnt from recording acts of kindness as Covid-19 unfolded in SA Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Rewriting history gets 100%. Making it compulsory does not Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Local is lekker, but hands off our Beemers and Cartiers! Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole