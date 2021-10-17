WENDY KNOWLER | You procreate, you’re liable for school fees – simple as ABC

Even if you didn’t sign the contract with the school, if you’re a biological parent, you are jointly responsible for paying fees

Ed was indignant at being chased by debt collectors for a school fee payment, given that the mother of his child had signed the contract with the school, assuming full responsibility for payment.



“The school that my daughter used to go to wants to obtain a judgment against me because the fees remained unpaid for a prolonged period of time,” he told me...