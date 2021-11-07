Will sugar replacement producers’ race to win custom turn sour?

A number of sugar supplements are being tested, but they are pricey and we should rather ‘de-sweeten our lives’

We’ve entered a new era in our love-hate relationship with sugar. After decades of trying to make substitutes work for consumers, the sugar-alternative industry is fielding contenders with a better chance at unseating that ubiquitous substance.



The timing seems to be right. According to a recent survey by market research firm Euromonitor, 37% of consumers globally are looking for products with no sugar, no added sugar or low sugar. Overconsumption of sugar has long been connected to disease — it’s cited as a contributing factor to obesity, which has tripled globally since the 1970s, and cardiovascular disease, which is the world’s leading cause of death. Obesity is also a factor in type 2 diabetes, which afflicts hundreds of millions of people worldwide. ..