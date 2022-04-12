Diving into the light

Helen Walne had every reason not to go back in the water.

When she was six she had a near-drowning experience in her hometown, Durban. She was swept out by a rip current and grated on the mussel-studded pier; her injuries were bad enough to land her in hospital and left her terrified of the ocean.

“My dad would take me out to the breakers to swim when I was a teenager and I used to get this absolute panic in my chest, like I’m-going-to-die terrible anxiety.” She chose the safety of swimming pools over the sea.

Then in 2007 her brother Richard took his life, drowning off the coast of Cape Town.

“After Richard died I went a bit mad, but he loved the water and I decided to ‘pull myself towards myself’ and started swimming.”

Helen swam every day, through winter, in an open-air pool. “It was just soothing and meditative. It was a way of repairing, I guess. It was like medicine.”

She decided it was time to brave the ocean and joined a weekly Camps Bay swimming group called the Hot Chocolate Swimming Club. Camps Bay water is notoriously cold. “But this was way before cold-water swimming became trendy. It’s like shocking yourself back to yourself in some way.”

Waves still scared her, but as her confidence grew Helen entered some open-water races. “I was always pretty much at the back, but it didn’t matter. I just inserted myself into this whole other community that I didn’t even know existed.”

During those training swims she often found herself lingering around a specific patch of kelp. “It wasn’t much, but it was magnificent the way the light would come through, and there were little fish, and it was just the most beautiful thing I had ever seen.”

The wheels fell off, she says, when she started taking her husband Brandon’s action camera with her. “I realised that what I actually wanted to do was slow down and look at the kelp. I wanted to learn about it and I wanted to be in it. I didn’t want to be swimming as a sport. I guess I just wanted to regain some joy because I was still really heartbroken. And if you are in the water you don’t really think about much else.”

Helen turned that newfound joy into wonder and delight for her Instagram followers by documenting what she saw during her daily tidal pool swims. “I like to call what I do ‘snorkelling and looking for pennies’. Like when you’re a kid. I move incredibly slowly.