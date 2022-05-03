×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Why Rustenburg doesn’t reveal what SA really thinks of Cyril

Sunday’s events do not reflect the country’s position on Ramaphosa, but a reformed electoral system would

03 May 2022 - 20:00 By Lucky Mathebula

The 2022 ANC succession battle has begun. The challenge to a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa is intensifying, even if there seems to be no obvious contender. What is emerging is a clear message from some within the governing alliance that Ramaphosa should not return. What these repudiations of his leadership of the ANC do not answer are the reasons he shouldn’t...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. POLL | Were mineworkers justified in booing Cyril Ramaphosa? Politics
  2. ‘A powerful unity between workers’ — Vavi praises disruption of Ramaphosa’s ... South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa whisked away as Workers' Day rally turns chaotic Politics
  4. 'Sibanye-Stillwater CEO pockets R300m pay packet, but staff get next to nothing' Business

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | The wages of SA’s pay gap will be death Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Presidential sounds of silence are fuelling the fire engulfing SA Opinion & Analysis
  3. LUCKY MATHEBULA | Why Rustenburg doesn’t reveal what SA really thinks of Cyril Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | The ashes are piling up, so where’s the cops’ crack team? Opinion & Analysis
  5. RIGHT OF REPLY | The facts do matter, especially on Cape independence Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa