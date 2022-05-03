LUCKY MATHEBULA | Why Rustenburg doesn’t reveal what SA really thinks of Cyril

Sunday’s events do not reflect the country’s position on Ramaphosa, but a reformed electoral system would

The 2022 ANC succession battle has begun. The challenge to a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa is intensifying, even if there seems to be no obvious contender. What is emerging is a clear message from some within the governing alliance that Ramaphosa should not return. What these repudiations of his leadership of the ANC do not answer are the reasons he shouldn’t...