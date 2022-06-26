EDITORIAL | When will the law stop failing GBV victims?
Besides the judiciary, police have an important role to play in protecting victims of gender based violence
26 June 2022 - 19:59
Several years ago at the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre (Sun City), a female prisoner detailed how she had killed her alleged abusive husband who at the time was the bodyguard of the then-police minister, Fikile Mbalula...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.