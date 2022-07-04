TOM EATON | After 20 years I’d like to believe I can see the wood for the trees
As South Africans we should start seeing our ‘outrage’ as proof that we believe there is a better country waiting for us
04 July 2022 - 20:18
At the end of last year, I received an unsolicited and unintentionally funny review of my latest book, presenting me with an inquisitorial list of my literary crimes and denouncing me as a shadow of the columnist I’d been back when I started writing for the Mail & Guardian in the early 2000s...
