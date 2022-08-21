×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion & Analysis

Justice for Babita: name and shame the untouchable looters

Deokaran was combating corruption at the Gauteng health department when she was murdered by hitmen in August last year

21 August 2022 - 19:32 By MARTHA NGOYE

In contributing to the 2001 edition of the Global Corruption Report, Nobel Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum said: “Without strong watchdog institutions, impunity becomes the very foundation upon which systems of corruption are built.”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. State capture report chronicles extent of corruption. But will action follow? Ideas
  2. Zondo zeroes in on graft suspects News
  3. Prasa backtracks on 'tall trains' deal, claims need for locomotives 'still ... News
  4. New twist in 'tall trains' R88m donation to ANC: money never reached the party Politics
  5. OPINION | BLSA cannot be let off the moral hook just because Bain resigned Ideas

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Crunch numbers or get crunched: the stats aren’t looking good Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Of global proportions: why small amounts are streaming out of ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC’s legacy will be one of paranoia and back-stabbing Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | ‘Justice for Babita’ should be justice for all whistle-blowers Opinion & Analysis
  5. Justice for Babita: name and shame the untouchable looters Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point