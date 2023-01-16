Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | All aboard the Zimbabwe Express

The ANC is more interested in feathering its own nest than worrying about unemployment, poverty, education or any other of its basic mandates

16 January 2023 - 20:14

This is probably not the kind of news you want to hear right now, at the beginning of what is supposed to be a wonderful new year, but another tough 12 months lie ahead for South Africa...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | No Mr Nice Guy, Ramaphosa! Stop smiling with battle-ready ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JUSTICE MALALA | Don’t wait with bated breath for anything new from the ANC Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Ramaphosa must go, but before he does, he has one last job to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | The fuel Germany has that SA doesn’t: will Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Abused office of the public protector is a crime scene Opinion & Analysis
  6. JUSTICE MALALA | In this rudderless SA we live in, what do we want to achieve? Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | All aboard the Zimbabwe Express Opinion & Analysis
  2. EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Beware the danger of exceptional ‘against all odds’ matric ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | 30 years in power and ANC still falls short of 30% for ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Government lining up more offshore fun ... this time it’s war-games Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Cancelling Swiss shindig is cold comfort for those without ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials