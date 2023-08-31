TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath of a tragedy
For things to improve you need a functioning government, that’s why this tragedy will change nothing
31 August 2023 - 21:40
As the horror of the Johannesburg fire becomes clearer, a macabre but familiar South African ritual has begun, with citizens blaming the dead and politicians blaming everyone else as they wait for the standard solution to take effect: the inevitable forgetting of the whole thing a few days later...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.