Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath of a tragedy

For things to improve you need a functioning government, that’s why this tragedy will change nothing

31 August 2023 - 21:40
Tom Eaton Columnist

As the horror of the Johannesburg fire becomes clearer, a macabre but familiar South African ritual has begun, with citizens blaming the dead and politicians blaming everyone else as they wait for the standard solution to take effect: the inevitable forgetting of the whole thing a few days later...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Cinderamaphosa could have danced all night Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | The new expanded Brics will not spell democracy or human rights Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Ramaphosa has been building up to this week Brics by Brics Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Young Lions are so cross that another press release could soon be ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | Zuma's release was politically necessary and inevitable Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Magashule joining the bad boys of our politics Opinion & Analysis
  2. THABISO KOTANE | We can’t wish away the scourge of youth drug addiction Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The fire is a reminder Joburg is one of the most unequal cities in ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | A week is a long time for critics and politicians in the aftermath ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PATRICK BULGER | Crude Cut: a short back ’n sides for SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Firefighters battle raging fire inside building in JHB's CBD which left more ...
Informal shacks seen inside and on top of 'hijacked' buildings