ANC met IEC deadline this time and will soon shift to choosing mayors

It was not a case of once bitten, twice shy for the ANC, as the party was able to meet the crucial IEC deadline to register councillor candidates this time.

This is according to party deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who said on Wednesday that the ANC submitted its candidate lists hours before the revised deadline.

This after the party came under fire for failing to register candidates in more than 100 municipalities by the initial August 23 deadline. It was a situation, the ANC admitted in subsequently withdrawn court papers, that would have demoted it as ruling party or official opposition in dozens of councils.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Duarte threw the party’s weight behind the candidates, who she said were from all walks of life, including the youth, people with disabilities, members of the LGBTQI+ community and women.