Mavundla deal was clinched way before Zuma made the call: KZN ANC

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal ditched the coalition agreement Luthuli House reached with the IFP because provincial leaders had a long-standing agreement with Abantu Batho Congress leader Philani Mavundla.

The IFP announced last week it had clinched a deal with the ANC.

On Thursday, ANC provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala told Sunday Times Daily that after Monday's botched eThekwini council meeting, he and other provincial leaders met Mavundla at a casino in Pietermaritzburg.

“After the council failed to conclude its business on Monday we called him and met in Pietermaritzburg at the Golden Horse. We resuscitated [the initial agreement with Mavundla].”

Observers were shocked this week when the IFP formed coalition governments with other parties despite having announced it had reached a deal with the ANC.