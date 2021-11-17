ANC on verge of governing eThekwini after IFP agreement

The ANC appears set to govern eThekwini after an agreement reached with the IFP.

IFP president Velenkosi Hlabisa announced on Wednesday his party had agreed to help the ANC take power where it was needed. On the other hand, where the IFP had a higher percentage than the ANC but not an outright majority, the two would team up to give the IFP rule.

In eThekwini, the agreement means the ANC (96 seats) and the IFP (16 seats) have a combined 112 city councillors out of 220, one more than the 111 needed to govern.

The two parties will also likely co-opt one or two other smaller parties — possibly ActionSA, the ACDP or the AIC — to establish a comfortable majority and strengthen their hold in the city.

“We will support the principle of the two largest parties becoming government and official opposition respectively. Accordingly, where the IFP governs, the ANC will become the official opposition and vice versa,” Hlabisa said.