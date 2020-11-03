Sport

Punt Intended

DAVID ISAACSON | Boxing not so clever: MPs still haven’t learnt from a mistake 14 years later

Parliament’s sport portfolio committee seems to have not learnt the rules of the game

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 November 2020 - 20:24

The handling of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) rift by parliament’s sport portfolio committee has been poor.

And that’s putting it mildly...

