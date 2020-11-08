Blast from the past: Michael moors Frans, while Evander ties up Mike

1921 — SA’s cricketers hang on to force a draw in the first Test against Australia in Durban, reaching stumps on 184/7, chasing an impossible 392 for victory. Opener Charlie Frank made 38 and Dave Nourse an unbeaten 31.



1968 — France outscore the Springboks three tries to nil in Bordeaux, but the visitors still win the first Test 12-9. Flyhalf Piet Visagie nailed four penalties, three of them in the first half...