Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | The hunt for success at Chiefs will take longer than fans expect

Amakhosi’s staunch supporters need to take in the bigger picture before letting their expectations get the better of them

It’s been a saddening year on many fronts. And for one of the most supported football clubs in SA, it’s been even worse, with one misery piling on another at a blistering pace.



Making it more bitter for the hordes of Kaizer Chiefs supporters is that this is a year which began with great promise — promise that they’d at least celebrate their golden jubilee with the most prized of trophies in SA football, the league title. ..