Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | The hunt for success at Chiefs will take longer than fans expect

Amakhosi’s staunch supporters need to take in the bigger picture before letting their expectations get the better of them

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
09 December 2020 - 19:38

It’s been a saddening year on many fronts. And for one of the most supported football clubs in SA, it’s been even worse, with one misery piling on another at a blistering pace.

Making it more bitter for the hordes of Kaizer Chiefs supporters is that this is a year which began with great promise — promise that they’d at least celebrate their golden jubilee with the most prized of trophies in SA football, the league title. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Snell bowls fast to send Pakistan packing Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | The hunt for success at Chiefs will take longer than fans expect Sport
  3. Bryan, ‘Beast’ and Bismarck make World Rugby 15’s team of the decade Sport
  4. Mental stress takes its toll as series is called off after Covid cases Sport
  5. Juve! 100 Years of an Italian football dynasty Sport

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. Samir Nurković set to return to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs desperate for the points‚ says defender Daniel Cardoso Soccer
  3. Who are the SA sides' opponents in the Caf competitions Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung on transfer ban: ‘We can’t be held responsible nor ... Soccer
  5. For Chiefs, the light at the end of the tunnel is a mere glimmer Sport
X