We don’t want to disgrace ourselves and embarrass the brand, says Chiefs goalie

That a Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper can be asked, let alone provide assurance that “this team cannot be relegated”, as incumbent Daniel Akpeyi did this week, seems bewildering.

Chiefs’ floundering season worsened on Sunday when they slipped to 14th place after nine games in the DStv Premiership, losing 2-0 against Maritzburg United at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.

Coach Gavin Hunt will search for more solutions from a squad that’s part too old‚ part too young‚ and cannot make signings because of a Fifa transfer ban‚ when Amakhosi meet AmaZulu at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday.

Akpeyi assured the team’s supporters the Soweto giants are too big a club to be relegated.

“I think so far we have not been coming right with our decisions in games‚ but I don’t want to go into tactical matters now,” the Nigeria international goalkeeper said.

“What I want to say is that mentally we should be strong going to our next game because we have quality players who we rely upon and who the team relies upon‚ but sometimes we disappoint ourselves.

“It’s high time we start making ourselves [and the fans] happy.