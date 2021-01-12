Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt says his side know they are in a battle as they have slumped to 14th place in the DStv Premiership‚ and on top of that have a tough programme as they embark on the Caf Champions League group stages.

Amakhosi’s dismal start of just a single win in the league in 2020-21 was extended to nine matches as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg United after bogey striker Judas Moseamedi scored a brace at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

As Amakhosi face Benni McCarthy’s ambitious AmaZulu in another tough fixture at Kings Park on Wednesday‚ Hunt said Chiefs‚ who announced the two-month injury of playmaker Khama Billiat on Tuesday‚ know they are set for a fight if they are to turn their season around.

“Ja‚ we’ve obviously got to battle – we know we are in a fight now‚” the four-time PSL winner said.