Not again! Drama as Cricket SA bowls out ‘acting CEO’

Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) Kugandrie Govender has had the dubious honour of receiving two notices of suspension. The latest arrived in her inbox on Monday, when she reported back for duty as acting CEO.

Govender returned to the office after winning an appeal against her December suspension on a technicality, but was soon sent packing again, plunging the organisation into further uncertainty.

Insiders told Sunday Times Daily that CSA’s interim board suspended Govender on the same charges.

The interim board insists Pholetsi Moseki is acting CEO, the third person in that position since December 2019.

Spokesperson Judith February said Govender was the chief commercial officer (CCO), not the acting boss. This was the position she occupied before her appointment as acting CEO last year.

“The matter of Ms Govender is subject to a legal process‚” said February. “We will therefore not be making further comment on it because it is in no-one’s interests to have a ‘trial by media’. Whatever matters are to be aired will be aired in the appropriate legal forum and not in the media.”

Asked if Govender had returned as acting CEO‚ February replied: “No‚ she [has] not. Pholetsi Moseki is the acting CEO. Her position is CCO [chief commercial officer].”