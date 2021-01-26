An executive support officer has been appointed to serve as a link between the embattled Cricket SA (CSA) interim board and the management team.

CSA interim board chairperson and retired justice Zak Yacoob confirmed that Denga Ramuedzisi was appointed into the new role last week.

Yacoob did not provide more details into Ramuedzisi’s job description but said the chartered accountant has been warmly welcomed by the executive management and staff.

“Yes, he is there‚ he has been appointed. I will ask the [acting] CEO to tell you a little bit more about him‚” said Yacoob. “He has begun the process‚ he has been with us and he has been to our meetings and so on.

“He is rendering good support and we are very happy to report that one of the things that we anticipated - you know, normally when you bring someone new into executive positions and administration‚ there are all sorts of ill feelings - but I am extremely happy to say that the existing people on the executive have understood the reason for him being there.