First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes
SA universities are mindful of the tough Covid-related learning conditions their new intakes have been through
22 February 2021 - 20:30
SA’s 26 public universities will not be trimming or diluting their curricula to accommodate first-year students who may have knowledge gaps because of Covid-19 disruptions to schooling last year.
Instead the institutions will offer intensive learning support programmes to assist students who are battling academically...
