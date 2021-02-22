News

First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes

SA universities are mindful of the tough Covid-related learning conditions their new intakes have been through

Prega Govender Journalist
22 February 2021 - 20:30

SA’s 26 public universities will not be trimming or diluting their curricula to accommodate first-year students who may have knowledge gaps because of Covid-19 disruptions to schooling last year.

Instead the institutions will offer intensive learning support programmes to assist students who are battling academically.​..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes News
  2. Women seek court’s mercy after ‘rapist’s five-year reign of terror’ News
  3. Old wounds reopen for Pule’s family as her alleged killer appears in court News
  4. Doctor’s Covid-19 vaccine diary gives SA a shot of hope and humour News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer

Related articles

  1. Experts say 2020 matrics 'will need maths help' News
  2. IEB matric excellence is still in good health as pupils ace their exams News
  3. ‘Motshekga must honestly shut up!’ Minister’s rape gaffe enrages NGOs News
  4. It’s a pass! Umalusi happy to release matric results, but probes are still on News
  5. Umalusi gives green light for release of matric exam results South Africa
X