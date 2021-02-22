First-year students won’t be cut any slack, but there will be support programmes

SA universities are mindful of the tough Covid-related learning conditions their new intakes have been through

SA’s 26 public universities will not be trimming or diluting their curricula to accommodate first-year students who may have knowledge gaps because of Covid-19 disruptions to schooling last year.



Instead the institutions will offer intensive learning support programmes to assist students who are battling academically.​..