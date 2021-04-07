Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Impatient Mpengesi must be more Chippa with his coaches

Until the Chippa United owner stops hiring and firing at a rapid rate, he’ll never achieve anything at the club

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
07 April 2021 - 20:06

Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi. I often wonder if there’s anything at all inside Mpengesi’s big skull.

It’s a pity that a person of his calibre and position seems to have no willingness nor capacity to use his riches, mostly earned from his security and construction businesses, to run one of his favourite pastimes — a football club — better than he currently does...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Barefoot De Klerk sprints into the record books Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Impatient Mpengesi must be more Chippa with his coaches Sport
  3. Money talks: IPL set to roll even as pandemic worsens Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Bangladesh bowl over wilting Proteas for the first time Sport
  5. Natural order restored as spectators return to Augusta National Sport

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Sundowns are unstoppable, but they must keep pedal to the metal Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Safa needs people with football, not trips around the world, at ... Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | It’s the age of uncertainty at struggling Chiefs Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Footballers, stop flaunting now and you’ll fly later Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | After his latest indiscretion, Zungu has run out of chances Sport
X