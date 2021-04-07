CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Impatient Mpengesi must be more Chippa with his coaches

Until the Chippa United owner stops hiring and firing at a rapid rate, he’ll never achieve anything at the club

Siviwe Chippa Mpengesi. I often wonder if there’s anything at all inside Mpengesi’s big skull.



It’s a pity that a person of his calibre and position seems to have no willingness nor capacity to use his riches, mostly earned from his security and construction businesses, to run one of his favourite pastimes — a football club — better than he currently does...