Blast from the past: Star-studded Boks bash the Scots

Today in SA sports history: April 30

1960 — The Springboks host Scotland for the first time, and beat the visitors 18-10 in a one-off Test in Port Elizabeth. The Boks, studded with stars like Doug Hopwood, Dave Stewart and John Gainsford, ran in four tries to two (tries were three points back then)...