Sport

Blast from the past: Star-studded Boks bash the Scots

Today in SA sports history: April 30

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 April 2021 - 21:31

Today in SA sports history: April 30

1960 — The Springboks host Scotland for the first time, and beat the visitors 18-10 in a one-off Test in Port Elizabeth. The Boks, studded with stars like Doug Hopwood, Dave Stewart and John Gainsford, ran in four tries to two (tries were three points back then)...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Star-studded Boks bash the Scots Sport
  2. Attention shifts to Old Trafford as United host arch-rivals Liverpool Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Money talks and rugby unions can’t afford to be coy anymore Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | All strength to Usuthu and Arrows, may their opportunities be ... Sport
  5. Show must go on: IPL to continue as planned despite Covid surge Sport

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana strike twice to beat ‘Reggae Boyz’ Sport
  2. Blast from the past: World champ Ballington blazes to Austrian Grand Prix win Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Rudolph racks up the runs against Bangladesh on debut Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Proteas collapse in dramatic fashion against Windies Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Rahman rocks Lewis with fifth-round KO Sport
X