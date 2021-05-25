PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | There’s a big difference between sport funding and support

Wise investment in sport would not only assist new talent reach the top, but help those at the pinnacle stay there

Around the time Louis Oosthuizen established himself as a genuine medal contender for the Tokyo Games at the weekend, Wayde van Niekerk’s share price dropped.



Van Niekerk pulled up in the 200m at the annual Boston street sprints on Sunday, although he and his camp insisted afterwards that it was a precautionary move to avoid serious damage when his right hip felt tight...