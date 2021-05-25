Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | There’s a big difference between sport funding and support

Wise investment in sport would not only assist new talent reach the top, but help those at the pinnacle stay there

David Isaacson Sports reporter
25 May 2021 - 19:22

Around the time Louis Oosthuizen established himself as a genuine medal contender for the Tokyo Games at the weekend, Wayde van Niekerk’s share price dropped.

Van Niekerk pulled up in the 200m at the annual Boston street sprints on Sunday, although he and his camp insisted afterwards that it was a precautionary move to avoid serious damage when his right hip felt tight...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | There’s a big difference between sport funding and support Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks blow England away in Bloemfontein Sport
  3. Top-ranked Belgium have best chance of first major trophy Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Stransky masterclass sets up victory in World Cup opener Sport
  5. Bok selectors will be relieved as Kolisi treads the comeback trail Sport

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game

Related articles

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | It’s the ‘real’ Olympic athletes who will suffer if Games are ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | What a Sascoc-up: fights with Mthethwa pound on and sport’s ... Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | High hopes for SA Olympic glory after Simbine’s stunning win Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Since 1994 it’s been a losing game for SA, except in sport Sport
X