Blast from the past: Kolisi begins Bok captaincy with a bang

Today in SA sports history: June 9



1974 — Jody Scheckter becomes the first South African to win a world championship race when he edges his Tyrrell-Ford teammate Patrick Depailler of France by 0.38 sec to take the chequered flag at the Swedish Grand Prix in Anderstorp. Briton James Hunt was third. Scheckter’s father, Max, was at his golf club in East London when he heard the news, and bought 150 rounds of drinks celebrating the victory with his fellow golfers...