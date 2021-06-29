Sport

PUNT INTENDED

DAVID ISAACSON | Right or wrong, trans Olympian’s inclusion must be treated with respect

People from the land of Caster Semenya should be the last to criticise the selection of a Kiwi transgender weightlifter

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 June 2021 - 19:32

When I arrived at Rhodes University as a first-year journalism student, I was placed in a mixed-gender residence.

Salisbury House, once a convent, had been reserved strictly for women, but in 1986 the university authorities decided to combine the sexes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Matfield takes his first steps in Springbok jersey Sport
  2. Springboks name strong team to play Georgia Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Right or wrong, trans Olympian’s inclusion must be treated ... Sport
  4. ‘A true father figure’: CSA mourns former Proteas manager Goolam Rajah Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Classy Kallis posts century as Proteas cruise to victory Sport

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Samaai fine-tunes for Tokyo Sport
  2. Jordy Smith eyes 'Big Wednesday' Sport
  3. Six medal contenders named in second Olympic team announcement Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Olympics just doesn’t seem to swing it for highly-paid golfers Sport