DAVID ISAACSON | Olympics just doesn’t seem to swing it for highly-paid golfers

It is rather perplexing that SA’s top golfer and a genuine medal contender isn’t interested in the quadrennial event

Another Olympics, another no-show by golfer Louis Oosthuizen.



Oosthuizen is playing some of the finest golf of his career, having finished runner-up in the last two Majors, and is threatening to break back into the top 10...