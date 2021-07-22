THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | There are many reasons why the Boks have to win on Saturday

Going one nil up is crucial for confidence and momentum for the rest of the Lions series

The Springboks kick off their Test series against the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday and the imperative to hit the deck running cannot be sufficiently stressed.



Though the Springboks are well down on game time and preparation, due to the effects of the pandemic, they have to find ways to put the touring Lions on the back foot from the get-go...