LIAM DEL CARME | Springboks were hard done last week but now Rassie stands accused of abandoning dignity in defeat

A battle royale was expected on the field for the Lions series but it’s become a veritable verbal slanging match off it

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
29 July 2021 - 19:43

The remaining two Tests in the series against the British and Irish Lions will now regrettably but unavoidably be played in an acrid atmosphere.

That is assured after both camps have exchanged brickbats in the lead up and after the fiercely contested first Test in Cape Town last week...

