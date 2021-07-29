The 23-year-old argues that he has been in the Bok set-up long enough to take on a multilayered job.

“I’ve been in the system for a few years now‚” reminded Willemse. “I know the structures. I have been playing 15‚ 10‚ not so much 12. Because I’m familiar with the way we do things‚ as well as having someone like Damian de Allende to learn from‚ helps me a lot.

“The coaches have been clear with the plans for me now that I’m covering 10‚ 12 and 15‚” he added. “Playing 12 is not all that different to 10. It’s about being in the front line and chasing kicks‚ but I have played Currie Cup and club rugby at 12‚ so it hasn’t been too much of a change. I feel fortunate to be able to fulfil different roles and I’m really enjoying it.”

Willemse doesn't know where he will be deployed. How the game unfolds will most likely dictate that. “We will have to see between myself and Willie (le Roux) who goes where. We'll have to see if there is an early injury or a tactical movement.”

Though he is filling the void left by Frans Steyn‚ Willemse is often compared to Brent Russell who came off the bench 15 times in his 23 Tests between 2002 and 2006. Willemse though still has time to convince that he can attach himself to a number on the Bok jersey.

For a player endowed with his off-the-cuff wizardry, finding his voice in a team that sticks to the hymn sheet as fastidiously as the Springboks is easier said than done. The Boks' suffocating game plan does‚ however‚ have spin-offs for players of Willemse's ilk‚ albeit deep into the game.

“The coaches backing me are really important. Them giving me the freedom and licence to go out. It’s important for me to grab my opportunities and play with everything I have for my country‚” said Willemse.