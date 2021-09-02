Sport

Verstappen’s Orange Army ready to party at Zandvoort

The last Dutch Grand Prix was held back in 1985, won by Niki Lauda in a McLaren

02 September 2021 - 20:24 By Alan Baldwin

Formula One needs to put on a show for the fans after a farcical “race” in Belgium and it will not take long for Dutch fans and Max Verstappen’s Orange Army to get the party started at Zandvoort on Sunday.

Tickets for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years have been snapped up in the rush to see Red Bull’s exciting young title contender race for the first time on home soil as a Formula One driver...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Geffin kicks Boks to victory over All Blacks Sport
  2. Verstappen’s Orange Army ready to party at Zandvoort Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok brotherhood is stronger than Super Rugby preparation Sport
  4. He’s a keeper: new Bafana skipper craves success for national team Sport
  5. Bok enforcer not finished just yet Sport

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained

Related articles

  1. FIA president Jean Todt says F1 will review points rule Motorsport
  2. F1 under fire after Spa ‘race’ farce Motorsport
  3. Kimi Raikkonen to retire from Formula One at end of season Motorsport
  4. Max Verstappen wins the Belgian Grand Prix without racing a single lap Sport