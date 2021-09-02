Verstappen’s Orange Army ready to party at Zandvoort
The last Dutch Grand Prix was held back in 1985, won by Niki Lauda in a McLaren
02 September 2021 - 20:24
Formula One needs to put on a show for the fans after a farcical “race” in Belgium and it will not take long for Dutch fans and Max Verstappen’s Orange Army to get the party started at Zandvoort on Sunday.
Tickets for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years have been snapped up in the rush to see Red Bull’s exciting young title contender race for the first time on home soil as a Formula One driver...
