Mwandla getting into the swing of things on the Sunshine Tour

A positive mindset and changes to his swing are starting to bear fruit for 27-year-old Siyanda Mwandla

Sunshine Tour professional Siyanda Mwandla has been working hard to “stay in the moment” and not let the weight of playing this game for a living overwhelm him. And at the moment, he is doing a pretty good job.



Mwandla was one of the most exciting amateurs in the country during his days at the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation, and then earned his place on the Sunshine Tour last season and finished 137th on the money-list after playing 10 events. This year he has built on that` experience and is sitting 107th on the Order of Merit, having played a dozen tournaments...