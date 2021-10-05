Sport

Mwandla getting into the swing of things on the Sunshine Tour

A positive mindset and changes to his swing are starting to bear fruit for 27-year-old Siyanda Mwandla

05 October 2021 - 19:09 By MICHAEL VLISMAS

Sunshine Tour professional Siyanda Mwandla has been working hard to “stay in the moment” and not let the weight of playing this game for a living overwhelm him. And at the moment, he is doing a pretty good job.

Mwandla was one of the most exciting amateurs in the country during his days at the Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation, and then earned his place on the Sunshine Tour last season and finished 137th on the money-list after playing 10 events. This year he has built on that` experience and is sitting 107th on the Order of Merit, having played a dozen tournaments...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. US wins Ryder Cup and opens door to new era Sport
  2. Bezuidenhout returns to defend Alfred Dunhill Championship title at Leopard ... Sport
  3. SA Open back at Sun City as part of Sunshine, European Tour partnership Sport
  4. Sunshine Tour announces new partnership deal Sport
  5. Fired up: Erik van Rooyen's dream keeps him going Sport

Most read

  1. Mwandla getting into the swing of things on the Sunshine Tour Sport
  2. How MaMkhize has brought a dash of showbiz to the sleepy PSL Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Ledwaba KOs Alvarez to retain world title Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s Miller time as Proteas chase down Australian target Sport
  5. Don’t tell England players to just suck up Covid curbs, ex-skipper tells Oz Sport

Latest Videos

Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting
Seven government officials suspended: Digital Vibes fallout picks up speed