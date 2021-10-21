India red-hot favourites for T20 World Cup, says Steve Smith
Ahead of SA’s opening match against Australia, Pat Cummins says bowlers will need to mix it up on the slow pitches
21 October 2021 - 14:57
Steve Smith has branded India favourites to win the T20 World Cup, after Virat Kohli’s side outclassed Australia in a warm-up match on Wednesday.
Smith scored a half-century to help Australia post a competitive 152 for five in the tune-up in Dubai, but India’s batsmen mowed down the total with 13 balls to spare to win by eight wickets...
